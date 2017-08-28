Dara Khosrowshahi, reportedly named to head Uber, has led Expedia for 12 years, during which the Bellevue-based online travel company has gobbled up competitors and emerged as one of the top two companies in the industry.

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been named the top executive at ride-hailing company Uber, according to news reports citing people briefed on the matter, although the reports haven’t been confirmed yet by Uber or Expedia.

Khosrowshahi has led Expedia for 12 years, during which the Bellevue-based online travel company has gobbled up competitors and emerged as one of the top two companies in the industry. It acquired fellow travel-booking site Orbitz for $1.6 billion in February 2015, and bought vacation-home rental company HomeAway for $3.9 billion in November of that year.

The company has largely flourished under Khosrowshahi’s leadership. Expedia’s stock price has grown more than 200 percent with the executive at the helm. In its second-quarter earnings results last month, the company reported a revenue increase of more than 17 percent to $2.59 billion.

Expedia is planning a headquarters move to Seattle’s waterfront in 2019, leaving its Bellevue home to make more space for its expanding head count.

Expedia has not yet responded to a request for comment, and it is unclear who could take over Khosrowshahi’s role there.

Tech executives rushed to congratulate Khosrowshahi on his new job, even before the news was confirmed by Uber or Expedia. Zillow CEO and former Expedia executive Spencer Rascoff tweeted the news saying, “A fantastic choice IMO.”

Khosrowshahi’s cousin Hadi Partovi, the CEO of Seattle nonprofit Code.org and an angel investor in Uber, said in an email that he “couldn’t be more pleased for my investment.”

“Dara is an amazing tech leader and experienced in international travel,” Partovi said. “As an Iranian American, I’m proud about today’s news, especially in contrast to the demonization of Iranians by the government.”

Both Partovi and Khosrowshahi immigrated to the U.S. from Iran with their respective families when they were young, and both have been outspoken against the Trump administration’s travel bans targeting people from majority-Muslim nations.

Uber had faced criticism in recent months about former CEO Travis Kalanick’s ties to the Trump administration, as well as its internal culture that many say discriminates against women and groups that are underrepresented in tech.

Khosrowshahi swiftly and sharply criticized Trump’s first attempt at a travel ban in January, writing in a memo at the time that “The President’s order represents the worst of his proclivity toward rash action versus thoughtfulness. Ours is a nation of immigrants. These are our roots, this is our soul. All erased with the stroke of a pen.”

Khosrowshahi and his family immigrated to the U.S. as refugees in 1978, around the time of the Iranian Revolution. He went on to attend Brown University and to serve as an executive at IAC before joining Expedia in the top job in 2005.

Khosrowshahi continued in recent months to speak out against the administration, tweeting a New York Times article on August 15 in response to Trump’s controversial remarks on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia

“I keep waiting for the moment when our Prez will rise to the expectations of his office and he fails, repeatedly,” Khosrowshahi tweeted.

The executive has also encouraged more diversity within tech’s ranks, an issue Uber has repeatedly struggled with.

Expedia released some findings of an internal study last year that showed female employees were paid equally to men at the company. But the company also acknowledged it had more work to do — at the time, 51 percent of its U.S. workforce was female but only one-third of its leadership positions were held by women. Khosrowshahi released a statement with the study, calling for the company to continue “enriching” the diversity of its workforce.

Major internal challenges await Khosrowshahi at Uber, not to mention the job of repairing the company’s reputation, which has been damaged by reports of sexism and executive misconduct.

Khosrowshahi may have his own conflicts — he is an investor in booming Seattle startup Convoy, which connects truck drivers with freight that needs hauling. It is a competitor of Uber division Uber Freight.

But he’s far from the only investor to find both companies attractive — Uber co-founder Garrett Camp, who doesn’t have an active executive role in the company but is on Uber’s board, also has invested in Convoy.