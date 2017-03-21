NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara (buh-RAH’-ruh) is joining the New York University School of Law.
The school announced the addition Tuesday, 10 days after Bharara was fired by President Donald Trump after refusing to resign along with 45 other prosecutors appointed by the previous administration.
In a tweet, Bharara calls the new job one way he plans to keep working hard on important issues he cares about. He starts April 1 as a distinguished scholar in residence.
Bharara was appointed as U.S. attorney in Manhattan in 2009 by President Barack Obama.
Bharara says in a statement issued by NYU that he’s thrilled he’ll be addressing issues including criminal and social justice, honest government, national security, civil rights and corporate accountability.
