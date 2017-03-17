LONDON (AP) — Britain’s former Treasury chief George Osborne has been appointed as the editor of the Evening Standard newspaper.

The newspaper’s owner, Evgeny Lebedev, said in a statement on the newspaper’s website Friday that Osborne put himself forward for the job and “was the obvious choice.”

The former chancellor of the exchequer has been busy since being fired by Theresa May when she became prime minister following Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. Osborne was a leader of the campaign for Britain to stay in the EU.

Osborne already has supplemented his parliamentary income by being an adviser on the global economy to the Blackrock Investment Institute, earning about 650,000 pounds ($800,000) a year. Osborne says he will also remain a member of Parliament, where annual pay is 75,000 pounds.