NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former trader for Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. has been indicted on securities fraud charges.
Federal prosecutors in Connecticut say 35-year-old David Demos, of Westport, cheated customers by fraudulently manipulating prices for residential mortgage-backed securities. As a result, investigators say, Demos and the firm profited illegally and victims sustained millions of dollars in losses.
Demos worked as a trader and managing director at Cantor Fitzgerald from November 2011 until his employment was terminated in February 2013. He was indicted Wednesday on six counts of securities fraud.
Attorneys for Demos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Most Read Stories
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Light snowfall expected in Seattle tonight; Snohomish County could see more
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- Buzzfeed comes to Seattle, eats salmon and is dumbfounded by trees and mountains WATCH
- Live updates on Seattle-area snowfall: Schools delayed, canceled as snow turns to rain VIEW
The investigation is part of a federal and state effort focused on fraud and abuse in the mortgage securities market and the federal government bailout that followed the 2008 financial crisis.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.