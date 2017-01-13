LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former HBO employee who stole nearly $1 million from the cable company has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
Jennifer Choi of Los Angeles was sentenced Thursday and ordered to pay HBO and the Internal Revenue Service nearly $1.3 million in restitution.
Choi was responsible for scheduling services such as hairstyling, wardrobe and makeup for actors.
Prosecutors say she submitted nearly 300 bogus invoices for services that were never provided. Instead, the money went into Choi’s bank account.
She was fired in 2014 and pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and tax evasion.
