BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A former Forbes magazine publisher accused of scaring elementary school children on a Connecticut school bus in an alleged case of road rage has been allowed into a probation program.
A judge in Bridgeport approved accelerated rehabilitation Wednesday for James Berrien. Breach of peace and disorderly conduct charges will be erased in six months if the 64-year-old Westport resident stays out of trouble.
The bus driver told police Berrien followed the bus in Fairfield on Dec. 21, forced his way on and screamed at him after the bus and Berrien’s car stopped at an intersection at the same time and the bus drove through first.
Berrien disputes the allegations but says he regrets any trouble he caused.
Berrien was president and publisher of Forbes Magazine Group from 1998 to 2008.
