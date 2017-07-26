DETROIT (AP) — A former Fiat Chrysler executive has been charged in Detroit with giving $1.2 million in various gifts to a UAW vice president and other senior union managers.
Alphons Iacobelli (IKE-uh-belly) was indicted Wednesday in an alleged conspiracy involving UAW vice president General Holiefield and Holiefield’s wife, Monica Morgan. Holiefield died in 2015.
The indictment says a $262,000 mortgage was paid off on the couple’s home in suburban Detroit.
Iacobelli was Fiat Chrysler’s vice president for employee relations through 2015 and the company’s key executive in labor negotiations. Holiefield was responsible for negotiating with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of the United Auto Workers.
Most Read Stories
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘A painful and frustrating experience’: Horizon Air scheduling havoc will continue into the fall
- 'Security concerns' shutter Seattle's Movie Night at Magnuson Park
- Dining on roadkill: Washington residents gather 1,600 deer, elk in law's first year VIEW
The government says the payments came from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center in Detroit. Morgan’s lawyer declined comment. A message seeking comment has been left for Iacobelli’s lawyer.