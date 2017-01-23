PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former executive with Pittsburgh-based health care giant UPMC has admitted he stole nearly $850,000 from the company by arranging to hire his wife and a friend as ghost workers.
Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Ronald Locy faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty last week to embezzlement in connection with health care.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2kigAxI ) Locy, of Georgetown, Texas, was a senior director in the claims department for UPMC Health Plan.
Prosecutors say Locy’s wife received more than $785,000 from 2005 to 2013 even though she never worked for the health plan.
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
- Crowd comparison: Inauguration Friday and women's march Saturday
- Record Seattle crowd asserts women’s rights: 'Trump has galvanized everybody' WATCH
- Will Seahawks keep Luke Willson? That's among questions facing tight end position in offseason
Authorities say bogus documents, including performance reviews, were entered into the health plan’s database because of Locy.
Another person was placed on the payroll for $61,000.
___
Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.