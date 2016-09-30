BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former AT&T retail sales worker is accused of obtaining customers’ cellphone records and selling them to a private investigator, the second such case in Alabama in recent days.
The FBI and U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance say 33-year-old Eric Conley is charged with computer intrusion. They say Conley sold hundreds of AT&T’s customer records to the private investigator. It wasn’t known whether Conley has an attorney who could be reached for comment.
Earlier this month, authorities said former Verizon Wireless technician Daniel Eugene Traeger of Hoover, Alabama, used Verizon’s computers to obtain customers’ private call records — plus data showing where customers’ phones were — and sold them to the private investigator.
Prosecutors say the cases are related and that both former workers sold customer information to the same unnamed private investigator.
