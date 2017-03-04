This week’s best business quotes range from home prices to convenience stores and Boeing job cuts.
“It’s sad, but every time we think of the future, it is always somewhere else,” .
James MacLeod, 28, who rents an apartment with his girlfriend in Queen Anne and doesn’t think they can afford a home here on two middle-class incomes.
“We think of ourselves as cloud therapists sometimes.”
2nd Watch CEO Doug Schneider, explaining the firm’s role in easing companies’ implementation of Amazon’s cloud computing services.
“Young people see the convenience store as a place where they can pick up a good sandwich. Older generations think of the bathroom key attached to an old hubcap or a block of wood.”
Jeff Lenard of the National Association of Convenience Stores, summing up the changing attitude toward 7-Eleven and its ilk.
“Every few months, there’s going to be another group going through this.”
Boeing spokesman Paul Bergman on the company’s plans for buyouts and possible layoffs this year.
