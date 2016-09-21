DETROIT (AP) — Evenflo is recalling nearly 30,000 combination booster seats because children can loosen the harness without an adult’s knowledge.
The recall covers certain Evolve 3-in-1 seats. Government documents say that if the harness is loose, it could increase the risk of injury in a crash.
Evenflo says there have been no reports of injuries, but the company has received 27 complaints that children have been able to loosen the harnesses.
The Miamisburg, Ohio, company will notify registered owners and provide a remedy kit with a replacement harness adjustment button at no cost.
Most Read Stories
- City files lawsuits, seeks $1.6M over cutting of 150 trees in West Seattle greenbelt
- Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt 'for health of the family' VIEW
- Greenwood blast caused by PSE’s abandoned, unsealed pipeline, regulators say VIEW
- Seattle City Council approves worker-scheduling law VIEW
- Seahawks safety Earl Thomas didn't shower after Sunday's game because he was so disappointed in his play WATCH
The recall is expected to start on Sept. 26.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.