BRUSSELS (AP) — The unemployment rate in the 19-country eurozone edged down further in October, to 9.8 percent from 9.9 percent the previous month.
Statistics agency Eurostat said Thursday that the number of people out of work fell by 178,000 over the month.
Most countries in the currency union saw a decline in unemployment, though the rates vary greatly. Germany’s jobless rate was 4.1 percent while Portugal’s was 10.8 percent. Greece had a rate of 23.4 percent in August, the latest month for which figures were available.
The overall improvement shows the region’s economy is improving, albeit gradually. The European Central Bank has been pumping 80 billion euros a month into the economy to boost business activity. Next week, it is expected to extend that program beyond its current end date of March.
Most Read Stories
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- Washington state electors join movement seeking to deny Trump the presidency
- Tacoma police officer dies after being shot several times; suspect barricaded in home
- Police: Thief stole 86 lb. bucket of gold flakes worth $1.6M
- Counties in Washington that rely most on Obamacare voted for Trump | Danny Westneat
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.