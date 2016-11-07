BRUSSELS (AP) — Official figures show retail sales across the 19-country eurozone edged down by 0.2 percent in September from the previous month, led by a decline in Germany, where economic indicators have otherwise been upbeat this year.

The Eurostat statistics agency said Monday that sales of non-food products like clothing, footwear, furniture and medical goods fell the most. Food, drinks and tobacco edged up.

The eurozone economy has held up well in the face of uncertainties such as Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, the U.S. election and a decline in global trade.

Howard Archer, analyst from IHS Markit, says Monday’s report does not put that view in doubt, although it confirms that the eurozone economy will struggle to accelerate as long as unemployment remains high at 10.1 percent.