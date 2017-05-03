BRUSSELS (AP) — Official figures show that the eurozone economy grew by a solid quarterly rate of 0.5 percent in the first three months of the year.

The figure reported by statistics agency Eurostat on Wednesday was in line with market expectations but may prove a slight disappointment to some in the markets following a run of other unusually strong economic data.

Still, there are hopes that growth will pick up steam in the second quarter following recent surveys indicating an uptick in April.