PARIS (AP) — Train service between Britain and the European continent has resumed after a lengthy stoppage but officials are warning of continued delays on the line.
Eurotunnel, which operates the train tunnel beneath the English Channel, said in a tweet that delays of up to three hours in both directions are expected.
An electrical supply problem in the train tunnel blocked Eurostar traffic Tuesday, causing delays for hundreds of travelers. Officials blamed an electrical outage.
The blockage left passengers in London and Paris stuck while they wait for it to be resolved.
Technical problems and strikes occasionally cause delays or stoppages on Eurostar trains.
