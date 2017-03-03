BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says Europeans’ online connections and skills are improving but there’s still too large a gap between the Nordic front-runners and laggards in the continent’s south and east.
The EU’s Digital Economy and Society Index, released Friday, showed Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands leading a survey that measures countries’ performance in areas including connectivity, digital skills and the digitization of businesses and public services. Romania finished last, followed by Bulgaria, Greece and Italy.
The EU’s executive Commission said 79 percent of Europeans go online at least once per week, 3 percentage points higher than last year.
Commission Vice President Andrus Ansip said “Europe is gradually becoming more digital but many countries need to step up their efforts.” He added: “we do not want a two-speed digital Europe.”
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- He wants baby, she’ll think about it — after wedding | Dear Carolyn
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- Up to 3 feet of snow could slam Cascades; Seattle sees coldest 3 months in decades
- No soda tax for diet drinkers? Seattle’s plan excludes drinks favored by rich and white | FYI Guy
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.