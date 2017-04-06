FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank head Mario Draghi says the recovery is gaining momentum in the 19 countries that use the euro currency but insisted that the bank’s stimulus efforts were still needed.
Draghi said Thursday in a speech that “the recovery is progressing and now may be gaining momentum.”
But he said that recently stronger inflation figures — one of the bank’s key goals — “continue to depend on continuation of our monetary policy stance” and that it is “too soon to declare success.”
The bank has previously said it intends to continue pushing newly printed money into the eurozone economy through bond purchases at least through the end of the year.
Recent economic indicators also suggest the eurozone may have grown as much as 0.6 percent in the first quarter.
