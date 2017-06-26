BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top trade official says the bloc is preparing retaliatory measures in case the United States goes ahead with plans to impose steel tariffs on imports.
EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said the bloc was “making preparations” to retaliate in the event the U.S. introduces new tariffs.
Malmstroem said Monday that the EU would study any action by Washington to see whether the move complies with the rules of the World Trade Association, the body that oversees global trade.
She added that the indications are that the EU “would be unjustifiably hit.”
Most Read Stories
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Investigators’ task to find out why U.S. destroyer failed to dodge cargo ship
- Police investigate officer who shot Charleena Lyles after he left Taser in locker
- Mike Hopkins beats out former team to secure Hameir Wright for UW men's basketball
- Kent police fatally shoot man after car chase
One reason why Donald Trump became president was his promise to revive American steel. That helped him win states like Pennsylvania.