BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has unveiled new plans to end mobile phone roaming charges next year after coming under fire from providers and consumer groups over its previous scheme.
The plan announced Wednesday would be based on where phone users live or the EU country where they have “stable links.”
Unlike the previous scheme to cap roaming free use at 90 days per year, the new plan would set no limits on time or the volume of data used.
Providers fear people might buy cheap services or SIM cards in another European country, and then use them at home.
Under the plan, providers could take action if customers do far more roaming than domestic use.
The plan must now be examined by operators to see if it would actually work.
