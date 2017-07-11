BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union finance ministers have agreed to collectively address the problem of non-performing loans in the banking sector, which has been an economic problem particularly in Italy and Spain.
At the conclusion of a regular gathering in Brussels, the finance ministers outlined a series of measures to reduce the total stock of bad loans, which amounted to nearly 1 trillion euros ($1.14 trillion) at the end of 2016, equivalent to 6.7 percent of the bloc’s annual GDP, or 5.1 percent of total loans.
Toomas Toniste, Estonia’s finance minister who was chairing the meeting as his country has taken over the rotating 6-month presidency of the EU, said dealing with bad loans was important to make the financial system more resilient.
He said Tuesday that a “more collective approach” was needed.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the wealthy
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after police use Taser on him
- WSU gets costly lesson in theft of hard drive with more than 1 million people's personal data
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight