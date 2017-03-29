BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has expressed regret about President Donald Trump’s decision to undo U.S. policies for fighting global warming and is wondering how he will live up to Washington’s international climate commitments.
EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said in a statement Wednesday that “we regret the U.S. is rolling back the main pillar of its climate policy, the Clean Power Plan.”
Canete said “it remains to be seen by which other means the United States intends to meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement” to fight climate change.
He said the EU sees the agreement as way to create jobs and spur investment and economic growth, and said the bloc would continue to respect its commitments.
Trump signed an executive order Tuesday eliminating numerous restrictions on fossil fuel production.
