BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has launched a probe into the planned merger of Germany’s Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group over concerns the move could stifle competition.
The merger would combine the stock exchanges of Britain, Germany and Italy as well as several big clearing houses, creating Europe’s largest exchange operator.
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement Wednesday that “financial markets provide an essential function for the European economy. We must ensure that market participants continue to have access to financial market infrastructure on competitive terms.”
The EU’s anti-trust watchdog says such a merger could eliminate competition in areas like bonds, derivatives and repurchasing agreements.
