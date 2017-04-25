BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s competition watchdog says investigators have launched surprise inspections at a number of Swedish mobile telecoms companies amid concerns over a possible cartel.

The European Commission said that Tuesday’s inspections are a first step in the investigation of anti-competitive practices. It did not name any of the companies targeted.

The inspections are helping to establish whether “Swedish mobile network operators may have engaged in anti-competitive conduct preventing entry into the consumer segment of the Swedish mobile telecommunications market, in breach of EU antitrust rules.”

The Commission noted that the surprise inspections do not mean the companies are guilty of any misconduct. No deadline has been set to end the probe.