BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission has imposed anti-dumping duties on steel products from China to stop them flooding Europe’s struggling steel market.
The Commission said Thursday that an investigation has confirmed that Chinese hot-rolled flat steel has been sold in Europe at dumping prices.
The Chinese exports will now be taxed with duties ranging from 18.1 percent to 35.9 percent.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.