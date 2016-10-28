BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will sign a long-delayed trade pact with Canada on Sunday after a hold-out Belgian region finally endorsed the agreement.

Ambassadors from the EU nations meeting in Brussels late Friday paved the way for the signature of the deal and for it to be provisionally applied until all 28 member states have legally ratified it.

European Council President Donald Tusk says in a tweet that an EU-Canada summit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be held this Sunday to sign the accord.