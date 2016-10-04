BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is appealing to Greece to meet several outstanding conditions by next week so that more funds can be released to help bolster the debt-strapped country’s economy.
Top EU economy official Pierre Moscovici told European lawmakers Tuesday that “it’s of capital importance to be able to finish this by Monday.”
Finance ministers from countries using the euro single currency meet in Luxembourg on Monday to debate progress on the so-called “milestones.” The outstanding ones concern privatization, energy sector reforms, setting up a revenue agency and bank governance
Successfully meeting the milestones would pave the way for the disbursement to Greece of 2.8 billion euros ($3.1 billion).
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Russell Wilson and Seahawks' win vs. Jets
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Giuliani says Trump is better for the US 'than a woman'
- Man stabbed to death at Tukwila light-rail station, police say
- Nearly 65,000 jumbo trout to get planted in statewide lakes
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.