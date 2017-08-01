BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says 23 cities are competing to host the bloc’s medicines and banking agencies, which are based in Britain but must move before the country leaves the EU in 2019.

Competition to host the prestigious agencies has been hot, and the new homes for the agencies are likely to be the easiest and first of many Brexit issues resolved before Britain leaves.

The EU’s executive Commission said Tuesday it will makes its assessment public on Sept. 30. The deadline for submitting applications passed Monday.

Paris and Frankfurt are among eight cities vying for the European Banking Authority. Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Copenhagen, Dublin and Vienna are among the 19 hoping to host the European Medicines Agency.

EU countries will pick the winners by secret ballot in November.