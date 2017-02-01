ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gulf carrier Etihad Airways and German airline Lufthansa are deepening their budding relationship with a $100 million catering partnership.
The one-time rivals announced the catering deal at a joint press conference on Wednesday in Etihad’s hub of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. They also signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at cooperation on aircraft maintenance.
The partnerships are noteworthy because Etihad owns a 29 percent stake in another German carrier, Air Berlin. Lufthansa’s Eurowings and Austrian Airlines units reached a deal in December to lease 38 planes from struggling Air Berlin, starting this month.
Etihad and Lufthansa reached a code-sharing agreement in December.
Most Read Stories
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson on Donald Trump: 'This thing is getting out of hand'
- Police stop nude jogger on Microsoft campus after seeing ‘illuminated’ buttocks
- Give mother-in-law the message: Emotional abuse not tolerated here | Dear Carolyn
- ‘I actually wept:’ Lawyers’ frantic efforts stop a plane, allow 2 men to enter U.S. at Sea-Tac
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.