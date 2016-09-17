The distinction without much difference has created misconceptions. Both, in fact, are mutual funds.

CHICAGO — Morningstar officially decided that oranges have become apples at its recent Morningstar ETF Conference here.

The data/research powerhouse announced that it was changing the way it analyzes exchange-traded funds, effectively treating them the same way it sizes up traditional mutual funds. That means adding analyst ratings — the firm’s forward-looking gold, silver and bronze medals for top funds — to ETFs, and commingling exchange-traded issues with traditional funds in the peer groups used to decide its backward-looking star ratings.

Up to this point, from a research standpoint, ETFs were oranges to traditional funds being apples.

Investors, however, were starting to see them as interchangeable, which is part of the reason for Morningstar to change its methods (it’s worth noting that some other research firms already measured traditional funds and ETFs in the same category).

This makes it that both types of fund are being treated like varieties of apples — red delicious compared with McIntosh — rather than different fruits; with different apples, personal tastes or the flavoring necessary for a dish determines which is best variety to use, and it can differ from one plate to the next.

Thus, investors can mix and match and not feel — as many have been — that they should favor one structure over the other.

The distinction without much difference has created misconceptions. Over the last few years, as ETFs have gained in popularity, I have heard from a number of investors who said something akin to “Continuing to invest in mutual funds is dumb. I buy ETFs.”

Both are, in fact, mutual funds.

Traditional mutual funds have always been considered long-term investment vehicles; they trade only at their closing price, meaning that a transaction initiated at noon doesn’t get priced until the end of the day. They are opaque, with their full portfolio disclosed just a few times per year.

ETFs, by comparison, are priced moment-by-moment, which makes them effective short-term trading vehicles. Mostly built around indexes, ETFs disclose their holdings on a daily basis; while many industry watchers expect a boom in actively managed ETFs in the next few years, that may happen without the day-to-day list of underlying investments.

Exchange-traded funds tend to have cost and tax benefits compared to their traditional counterparts.

Ultimately, that is going to play out in how they are rated by Morningstar. Star ratings are a quantitative measure based on a curve, and if costs are a big determinant of performance — and they are — it is reasonable to expect that a bunch of ETFs will be in five-star territory, the top 10 percent of their peer group, pushing some traditional funds down the curve to a lower rating.

Likewise, the low costs and repeatable index-oriented processes should make it more likely that an ETF can collect a gold medal from Morningstar’s analysts.

Ben Johnson, director of global ETF research for Morningstar, opened the conference by noting that “as the industry continues to grow, it continues to grow more complex.”

This move, however, makes things more simple.

Morningstar, Johnson noted, is agnostic as to which type of fund an investor uses, noting that “the distinctions between ETFs and traditional funds are increasingly arbitrary.”

Combining the two in the analysis pool means that investors can more easily determine that they are getting the best of breed in a category, regardless of which type of vehicle earns the title.

While the advantages of ETFs suggest that they will continue to attract more assets from fund flows in the future, the message is that investors should only worry about finding the best vehicle for their money, without any concern as to the type that comes through their search process labeled the best.

“Drawing the curve over the combined peer group … makes for more meaningful competition in the category,” Johnson said.

That increased competition is likely to generate good news for investors in traditional funds, because management may well have to lower costs to remain in the race to top the charts in the peer group. Even in the ETF space — where newfangled funds built on active indexes are more costly than issues built on legacy indexes like the Standard & Poor’s 500 — competition should help drive down costs.

The No. 1 thing any fund can do to increase its chances of long-term success is to cut costs, and that benefits shareholders directly every time. Meanwhile, while ETFs have been winning the hearts and money of the public — in part because index funds have become the primary vehicle for many investors — the moral of the Morningstar news is that investors should buy the fund, not the fund’s structure.

Said Johnson: “Investors should focus on finding the right mix of assets to reach their goals and the best funds for the categories they’re investing in. They don’t need to worry about whether they’re buying a traditional fund or an ETF; all they need to worry about is that they’re buying something that gives them the best chance to get the job done.”