PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Daily News and Philly.com have a new editor.
Philadelphia Media Network on Monday placed Gabriel Escobar in charge of the entire news report of the sister newspapers and their digital news site.
The 60-year-old Escobar also becomes a vice president. He had been managing editor for news.
Escobar worked for years as a reporter in Philadelphia and elsewhere. At the Washington Post, he had stints as a Latin America correspondent, a crime reporter, and city editor.
Inquirer editor William Marimow, who twice won Pulitzer Prizes as an Inquirer reporter, takes on a new role as editor-at-large. His job will include coaching the investigations team. Daily News editor Michael Days becomes editor for reader engagement.
The company (http://bit.ly/2nF4xeQ ) says both will have leadership roles as vice presidents.
