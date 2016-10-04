STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson says it’s laying off 3,000 workers in Sweden and downsizing operations as part of its global plan to cut costs by 9 billion kronor ($1 billion) in 2017.
The Swedish networks company says the job cuts will be in research and development, sales and administration. It employs 16,000 people in Sweden.
The company said “technology shifts” were behind the layoffs.
It also said Tuesday that it will recruit 1,000 people in R&D in Sweden during the next three years to meet the demands of new technologies and increase its software portfolio.
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Russell Wilson and Seahawks' win vs. Jets
- Giuliani says Trump is better for the US 'than a woman'
- Man stabbed to death at Tukwila light-rail station, police say
- Nearly 65,000 jumbo trout to get planted in statewide lakes
- Armed jewelry thieves target Kardashian West in Paris VIEW
CEO Jan Frykhammar said the company would continue to have “a strong focus “on research and development and that the cost cutting measures were necessary “to secure Ericsson’s long term competitiveness as well as technology and services leadership.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.