STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ericsson has appointed longtime board member Borje Ekholm as the new CEO as the Swedish networks operator struggles to improve earnings amid a decline in the industry.
Ekholm, current executive head of Patricia Industries, has been a board member of Ericsson for 10 years and held positions on several publicly listed companies.
CFO Jan Frykhammer will remain interim CEO until Jan. 16, when Ekholm’s appointment comes into force.
Board chairman Leif Johansson described Ekholm as having “a strong track record of driving shareholder value.
Most Read Stories
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Chris Hansen pledges to go with all-private funding for proposed Sodo arena
- Will he chew gum? Japan wary of Philippine leader's visit VIEW
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
Last week, Ericsson reported a $26 million loss in the third quarter, down from a profit a year earlier, and earlier announced 3,000 job cuts in Sweden.
The company plans global savings of 9 billion kronor ($1 billion) in 2017.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.