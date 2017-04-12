PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Federal authorities say a potentially carcinogenic chemical has spilled from a U.S. Steel facility in Indiana into a tributary of Lake Michigan.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says the company reported Tuesday that it leaked an unknown amount of wastewater containing hexavalent chromium into Burns Waterway in Portage, Indiana, within 100 yards of the lake.
EPA spokeswoman Rachel Bassler says sampling found no sign that hexavalent chromium entered Lake Michigan.
Utility Indiana American Water says it’s no longer taking water from Lake Michigan as a precaution, and is relying on reserves.
Most Read Stories
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- Child TV star turned Yale-educated lawyer leads ‘big fight’ for Northwest immigrants
- Feds won't halt deportation of Mexican mom of 4 U.S.-born kids
- Watch: Jimmy Kimmel mocks United Airlines with safety video spoof WATCH
- London man proposes to Seattle woman via $5,000 newspaper ad
The National Park Service has temporarily closed the West Beach and Portage Lakefront beachfront areas and warns that people and pets must avoid contact with water there until further notice.
The EPA has said hexavalent chromium might be carcinogenic if ingested.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.