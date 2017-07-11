JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has taken the first step toward reversing its proposed restrictions on large-scale mining near the headwaters of a major salmon fishery in southwest Alaska.
As part of a legal settlement reached in May with the Pebble Limited Partnership, the EPA pledged to initiate a process for withdrawing the proposed restrictions.
EPA announced Tuesday that it would hold a 90-day comment period on the intended withdrawal.
The agency also said it will consult with tribal governments in the Bristol Bay region, where the Pebble partnership has proposed developing a copper and gold mine.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the rich, but quick legal challenge likely
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after Texas police use Taser on him
- WSU gets costly lesson in theft of hard drive with more than 1 million people's personal data
- 'Tax the rich!': Seattle's new income tax on the wealthy sparks social-media firestorm
EPA’s proposal was criticized by conservationists and the United Tribes of Bristol Bay, who have sought protections for the region.
Pebble CEO Tom Collier welcomed EPA’s action.