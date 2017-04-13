SYCAMORE, Pa. — Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has told workers at the nation’s largest underground coal mining complex the “regulatory assault” on the coal industry is over.

He was referring to tightened regulatory standards under former President Barack Obama that are being rolled back by President Donald Trump under an executive order signed two weeks ago.

Pruitt spoke to about 100 miners at the Harvey Mine, one of three mines comprising the Bailey mine complex run by CNX Coal Resources about 50 miles south of Pittsburgh.

Pruitt says the environment can be protected without harming business, telling miners the industry will “do it the American way, grow jobs and show the rest of the world how it’s done.”