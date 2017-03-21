CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is preparing to begin remediation work on nearly 200 properties within a Superfund site in East Chicago affected by an ongoing lead contamination crisis.
The cleanup will be bolstered by $16 million the EPA secured from the parties responsible for the contamination at the site, which includes the city’s Calumet neighborhood.
EPA officials say the 192 properties targeted for cleanup have high concentrations of lead and arsenic in the soil.
The state is still reviewing its options to give additional resources to help East Chicago deal with the contamination crisis.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said in a statement that he and Gov. Eric Holcomb agree that it’s crucial to protect the well-being of the people who live on the Superfund site.
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com
