HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Environmental groups are trying to halt construction of a natural gas liquids pipeline across southern Pennsylvania while they appeal newly issued permits.

They say the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approved incomplete permit applications Monday for the Sunoco Logistics’ pipeline. They argue construction of the 306-mile section of Mariner East 2 would cause massive and irreparable harm to the state’s environment and residents.

The Clean Air Council, Delaware Riverkeeper Network, and Mountain Watershed Association appealed the decision to a state environmental hearing board.

Environmental department officials have declined comment.

Sunoco Logistics said the permits would allow it to start construction on the $2.5 billion project to move propane and other natural gas liquids from Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia to its processing and distribution facility near Philadelphia.