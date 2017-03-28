CHICAGO (AP) — Environmental groups are preparing to go to court to battle President Donald Trump’s efforts to roll back his predecessor’s plans to curb global warming.
They’ve hired scores of new lawyers and have been raising money for months.
But they say their first order of business is to mobilize a public backlash against an executive order Trump signed on Tuesday that eliminates many restrictions of fossil fuel production.
It includes a review of former President Barack Obama’s signature plan to restrict greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants and lifts a 14-month-old moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands.
Industry officials praised the orders, saying they will bring back jobs, especially in coal mining.
Environmentalists say that is short-sighted because the economy is already shifting to clean energy, and it’s not what most Americans want.
