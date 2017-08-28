BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge deciding whether to shut down the Dakota Access pipeline while more environmental review is done is allowing national energy trade groups to have a say.
Judge James Boasberg, in Washington, D.C., granted the request Friday, just days before Monday’s final deadline for all parties involved in the legal dispute to submit arguments.
The $3.8 billion pipeline began moving North Dakota oil to Illinois June 1. But Boasberg later that month ordered federal officials to further review the pipeline’s impact on the Standing Rock Sioux, one of four tribes continuing to fight in court.
The trade groups maintain that ceasing pipeline operations would seriously impact the oil industry.
Boasberg earlier approved a schedule for arguments that set Monday as the final deadline. His ruling could come any time after that.