COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An energy company says it plans to permanently close the Palisades nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan in 2018.
New Orleans-based Entergy Corp. and Michigan-based utility, Consumers Energy, say they’ve agreed to end a power purchase agreement for the plant that year. They say the move will save Consumers’ customers as much as $172 million and affect about 600 employees.
Ending the purchase agreement is subject to regulatory approvals. If received, Entergy plans to close the plant Oct. 1, 2018. A company statement said it determined that’s “prudent when comparing the transaction to the business risks of continued operation.”
An earlier agreement committed Consumers to purchase nearly all of the power that Palisades generates through April 2022.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle's newest apartments: 'prison cell' with no door for toilet
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- ‘A fairly messy situation’: 2-4 inches of snow could fall Thursday in Seattle area
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
- Boeing blindsided as Trump slams Air Force One costs
The plant is in Van Buren County’s Covert Township, along Lake Michigan.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.