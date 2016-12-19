More than half of people who get paid vacation time won’t use all their days off this year.

If you’re leaving vacation days on the table this year, you’re not alone.

More than half of people who get paid vacation time won’t use all their days off this year, and it’s often not just one or two wasted days. A report from New York-based Bankrate.com found the average amount of leftover days is 19, and the median is seven.

Millennials are the biggest hoarders. One in four workers in the 18-to-25 age group say when the calendar flips to 2017, they will not have used a single day from 2016. That’s compared with fewer than one in 10 employees overall.

“Younger millennials in general feel that they’re laying the foundations of their career,” said Sarah Berger, personal-finance expert at Bankrate.com. “They feel like they have something to prove, and that’s really why they’re not taking as many days off.”

Banking the days to be used the next year is the most popular reason for not using vacation days, but other reasons reflect today’s worries in the workplace.

Twenty-three percent said they feared the mountain of work that would await them upon their return from time off. Other reasons for eating the days included enjoying work, not being able to afford a trip and worries about their jobs being at risk if they spend too much time away.

America trails much of the world when it comes to using vacation time, according to Expedia’s Vacation Deprivation report, released last month.

American workers were given an average 15 paid vacation days this year and used only 12, the report found. In contrast, Finnish, French and Spanish workers were given 30 and used all 30. Italian and German workers were given 30 days and took 25 and 28 days off, respectively.