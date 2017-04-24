DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emirati and Malaysian officials say they’ve reached a deal over the indebted and troubled Malaysian investment fund 1MDB, with the UAE set to receive $1.2 billion over this year.
A filing on Monday on the London Stock Exchange says Abu Dhabi’s International Petroleum Investment Co. will receive half the money by July 31 and the other half by Dec. 31.
The filing says Malaysian officials also have agreed to cover all payments on two $1.75 billion bonds. The filing says the settlement is contingent on the approval of an arbitration tribunal in London.
The 1MDB fund has been the focus of worldwide investigations over embezzlement and money-laundering allegations.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors VIEW
- Huskies show off talent in spring scrimmage, focus on season ahead VIEW
The U.S. Justice Department says people close to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak stole at least $3.5 billion from 1MDB.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.