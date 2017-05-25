CLEVELAND (AP) — An Emirati man briefly detained at an Ohio hotel after a clerk heard him speaking Arabic and thought he was a terrorist has sued the hotel chain, police and others.
Ahmed Al-Menhali was staying at a hotel outside Cleveland last June when Avon police responded to a 911 call from the clerk’s family saying that the 41-year-old al-Menhali could have ties to the Islamic State group.
The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday says Avon police put him on the ground and treated him roughly before realizing he wasn’t a terrorist.
The lawsuit says Al-Menhali was taken to a hospital afterward and had undergone open heart surgery in February 2016. It is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
Most Read Stories
- Cause of death of Seahawk Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy remains unclear as family, friends struggle with his passing
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Officer hailed for taking down cop killer costs Seattle $165,000 in civil-rights claims
- Four months in, ‘Seattle’s only Trump voter’ has his doubts | Danny Westneat
- Seahawk legend Cortez Kennedy dead at 48
A Marriott International spokesman declined to comment on the lawsuit.