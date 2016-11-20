Financial adviser Tom Zebroski tells people to build an emergency fund large enough to cover living expenses for three to six months.

Working comes with a built-in risk: Someday you may unexpectedly find yourself unemployed.

“People are going to experience unemployment. It’s an inevitability,” said Tom Zebroski, a financial adviser in Bellevue.

That’s one reason why he tells people to build an emergency fund large enough to cover living expenses for three to six months.

If a pink slip does come, the newly unemployed need to cut back on spending so that their emergency funds last as long as possible, Zebroski said.

They should also pay the bills that have to be paid. Above all, try to avoid piling up debt and selling assets to make ends meet.