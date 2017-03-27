DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A subsidiary of the state-backed developer Emaar says it made an $800-million offer to purchase the online retailer Souq.com amid rumors of a possible acquisition of the website by Amazon.
A filing Monday by Emaar Malls PJSC on the Dubai Financial Market says the “bid has still not been accepted by the shareholders of Souq.com.”
Officials with Souq.com and Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Nearly 85 percent of stock in Emaar Malls is owned by Emaar Properties PJSC, the company behind Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. Emaar Mall runs the massive nearby Dubai Mall.
Most Read Stories
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Best way to slow aging? Exercise, but not just any kind
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Nurses gain traction in Legislature on bills to address ‘dangerous’ staffing
The state-run sovereign wealth fund called the Investment Corporation of Dubai owns nearly 30 percent of Emaar Properties.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.