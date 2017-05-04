Two months before the electric-car maker plans to begin production of its first vehicle to sell for near mass-market prices, CEO Musk told investors he’s concerned expectations are too high.

An unlikely naysayer has emerged as Tesla prepares to market the all-important Model 3 sedan to consumers: Elon Musk himself.

Two months before the electric-car maker plans to begin production of its first vehicle to sell for near mass-market prices, the chief executive officer told investors he’s concerned expectations are too high.

Tesla will be “anti-selling” the Model 3, offering no test drives or advertising for six to nine months, Musk said

“We’re doing our best to clear up that confusion so people do not think that Model 3 is somehow superior to Model S,” Musk said Wednesday on a conference call to discuss Tesla’s quarterly financial results. “Model S will be better than Model 3, as it should be because it’s a more expensive car.”

The Model 3 is the linchpin in Musk’s plan to bring electric cars to the mainstream. Tesla is targeting output of a million cars per year by 2020, a sharp rise from the roughly 84,000 the company produced in 2016. Reaching that ambitious goal will require ample sales of lower-priced vehicles like the Model 3 rather than the pricey luxury autos it’s offered so far.

Tesla stock fell 5 percent to $295.46 Thursday, a day after it reported a quarterly loss, excluding some items, of $1.33 a share. Analysts had expected a deficit of 82 cents a share.

Scheduled to start at about $35,000 before options or incentives, the Model 3 will be capable of driving roughly 215 miles between charges. The cheapest version of the Model S starts at around $70,000.

Model 3 will have less range, acceleration, power and room than the Model S. But because the “3” moniker conjures the impression of a next generation to buyers used to upgrades — think Apple’s iPhones — some existing customers erroneously think the Model 3 will be a step up.

Tesla has seen some impact on Model S orders as a result of the misunderstanding, according to Musk. While the company began to take action to correct this about a month ago, “that message has not filtered down to all of our customers.”

Musk’s comments and Tesla’s report of an almost $50 million drop in customer deposits “might indicate an Osborne effect in S/X orders,” Brian Johnson, an analyst at Barclays, wrote in a note to clients, referring to the unintended consequence of announcing a future product.

Tesla first unveiled the Model 3 in March 2016 during a late-night party at the company’s design studio near Los Angeles. Thousands of fans stood in lengthy lines at Tesla stores to place $1,000 deposits for the vehicle. Musk hasn’t given an updated reservation count since the carmaker said it had taken about 373,000 as of May 2016.

The “anti-sell” strategy hasn’t had an effect on that number, according to the CEO.

“Our net reservations continues to climb week after week,” he said. “No advertising. Anti-selling. Nothing to test drive. Still grows every week.”

Musk has pledged to begin producing the Model 3 this summer at Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California, and has created high expectations for its widespread availability. In Wednesday’s conference call, Musk said the company was moving quickly to further automate its assembly plant to include Model 3 production, and was hoping to build 5,000 vehicles a week by sometime this year.

“Model 3 will be roughly comparable to the best high-volume vehicle production lines in the world,” he said.