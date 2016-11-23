NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Eli Lilly & Co., down $7.99 to $68
The drugmaker said a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease failed in a clinical trial.
Deere & Co., up $10.16 to $102.17
The agriculture and construction equipment maker reported a larger profit than analysts expected.
HP Inc., down $1.08 to $14.87
The printer and PC maker’s profit forecasts were weaker than analysts had anticipated.
Caleres Inc., up $4.04 to $32.49
The shoe wholesaler’s quarterly results topped Wall Street estimates.
Equity Residential, down 85 cents to $59.12
Real estate investment trusts, which pay large dividends, traded lower as bond yields jumped.
Newmont Mining Corp., down $1.70 to $31.50
Shares in mining companies fell as the price of gold continued to slide.
Urban Outfitters Inc., down $4.70 to $34.31
The retailer’s quarterly profit and sales fell short of analyst estimates.
GameStop Corp., up $1.95 to $26.06
The video game retailer’s profit was stronger than expected.
