NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Eli Lilly & Co., down $7.99 to $68

The drugmaker said a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease failed in a clinical trial.

Deere & Co., up $10.16 to $102.17

The agriculture and construction equipment maker reported a larger profit than analysts expected.

HP Inc., down $1.08 to $14.87

The printer and PC maker’s profit forecasts were weaker than analysts had anticipated.

Caleres Inc., up $4.04 to $32.49

The shoe wholesaler’s quarterly results topped Wall Street estimates.

Equity Residential, down 85 cents to $59.12

Real estate investment trusts, which pay large dividends, traded lower as bond yields jumped.

Newmont Mining Corp., down $1.70 to $31.50

Shares in mining companies fell as the price of gold continued to slide.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down $4.70 to $34.31

The retailer’s quarterly profit and sales fell short of analyst estimates.

GameStop Corp., up $1.95 to $26.06

The video game retailer’s profit was stronger than expected.