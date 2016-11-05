From trade to economic inequality to the future of the internet and more, the outcome of Tuesday’s election won’t provide any easy answers.

Even hard-core political junkies have been telling me, “I can’t wait for this election to be over.”

But even assuming that the presidential contest is settled on Nov. 8 or soon after — which is not a given — it will not resolve some of the most important issues facing the nation.

Here are five economic matters affecting Washington state that are among them:

Trade. Yes, some of the loudest rhetoric of the campaign focused on this issue, specifically Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders’ asserting that American workers were getting a raw deal from trade agreements. Even Hillary Clinton joined in opposing the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the largest deal since NAFTA.

This doesn’t necessarily play well in Washington, the third largest exporting state after Texas and California. Here, trade supports thousands of middle-wage jobs, including union jobs.

But whoever wins confronts two big problems that can’t be waved away.

First, if we rid ourselves of the status quo, then what? Reform at the margins or throw it out the window? These would be decided not only by the president but Congress, and would likely take years to work out.

Second, the world is in a serious trade slowdown. For the first time since World War II, commerce with other nations has fallen during an economic expansion.

According to the economic research group WISERtrade, as of August Washington’s exports were down 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

China’s slower growth is an easy place to look for the cause. But the situation is more complex, including more than 2,800 “trade restrictive” measures put in place in recent years by World Trade Organization members.

This will have serious consequences for Washington jobs, from Boeing — with its 777 order slowdown — to smaller exporters.

Climate change. Even if the candidate who believes mainstream science on this issue is elected, taking constructive steps to slow emissions will take time. With the world passing the ominous 400 parts per million threshold of carbon in the atmosphere, the costs of climate change will start to rise substantially.

For Washington, two big costs immediately come to mind, even if the data are incomplete.

The Pacific fisheries that are a big part of the Puget Sound economy, especially with the fleet base at Fisherman’s Terminal, are at risk from warming oceans and other effects of climate change.

Also, much of the state will face greater chance of wildfires. Here, the costs can come from firefighting, destroyed houses and timberlands.

As the situation worsens, Washington will become attractive to climate refugees from the southwest and southeast. If you think Seattle is unaffordable now, just wait.

The future of the internet. Such influential groups as the World Economic Forum identified this as one of the most important issues of the year. But it was barely mentioned by the candidates and played in only tangentially, with emails and hacking.

Yet its importance to the Puget Sound region is immense. Two of the nation’s top five most valuable companies, Amazon and Microsoft, are headquartered here. The internet drives much of the midlevel players and the startup economy, too. Seattle’s status as a superstar tech city is a huge economic advantage. Sure, it brings discontents, too. But ask, say, Dayton, Ohio, if it would like to have our economy.

The cloud, Internet of Things, security, privacy and regulation are all in flux. The coming years will see how it sorts out. Some of this is within the power of elected officials to influence, especially ensuring net neutrality. But most of the trends are too diffuse to control and the stakes are big locally.

Inequality. Seattle’s progressives have made some stabs at addressing this, including raising the minimum wage and encouraging some low-income housing.

But the broader trends behind the phenomenon are still at work, no matter how much anger it attracted during the election (albeit said different ways by different parties). These include slow growth and the economy’s lack of broad, revolutionary leaps forward, which hurt the middle class most; the wildly disproportionate ways the market rewards talent; the jobs lost to automation or offshoring; decades of tax cuts for the wealthy and legal tax avoidance; and the decline of unions.

I include inequality in this local list because Seattle cares about it so much. Washington ranks 15th most unequal among the states and District of Columbia.

China. Although Donald Trump talked tough about China, this isn’t unprecedented among presidential candidates, who then moderate their approach once in office. Whatever happens after the election, some currents in the state’s largest trading partner are worthy of attention.

President Xi Jinping is focused on lessening his country’s dependence on advanced Western imports. This has potentially profound long-term consequences for Boeing, but other Washington companies, too. It also appears that Xi may be maneuvering to extend his presidency beyond the customary second five-year term, making him the strongest Chinese leader since Deng Xiaoping.

Washington’s business and tourist connections with China have been very beneficial to the state. But unease persists: China’s effort to shift to a consumer economy, environmental and demographic challenges, and Beijing’s challenge to freedom of navigation in the South and East China seas.

Any of these tension points could end up hurting much more than the state economy.