PARIS (AP) — Tourism to Paris is showing signs of a revival after a yearlong slump attributed to deadly extremist attacks, violent labor protests, strikes and floods.

The biggest drop came in demand for Paris hotels from Chinese, Japanese, Russian and Italian tourists, according to 2016 figures released Tuesday by the Paris regional tourism committee.

The Louvre Museum, Musee d’Orsay and Disneyland Paris saw visits drop between 9 and 13 percent last year and overall tourism-related revenue in the region fell more than 1 billion euros, or about 6 percent, according to the committee’s estimates.

Many potential Paris visitors were scared off by November 2015 attacks on cafes, a rock concert and the national stadium that killed 130 people.

However by the end of 2016, hotel reservations started rising again, the report said.