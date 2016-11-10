CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Central Bank is bolstering the country’s foreign reserves by securing $2 billion dollars in international funding, hours before the International Monetary Fund’s board meets to approve Egypt’s $12 IMF billion loan.

The bank said on Thursday that a “consortium of international banks” had agreed to purchase $2 billion worth of newly issued sovereign bonds with maturity dates ranging from December 2017 to November 2028. The bonds are listed on the Irish stock exchange.

A Central Bank statement said the transaction “represents a strong vote of confidence from the financial markets” in Egypt’s future.