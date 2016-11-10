CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Central Bank is bolstering the country’s foreign reserves by securing $2 billion dollars in international funding, hours before the International Monetary Fund’s board meets to approve Egypt’s $12 IMF billion loan.
The bank said on Thursday that a “consortium of international banks” had agreed to purchase $2 billion worth of newly issued sovereign bonds with maturity dates ranging from December 2017 to November 2028. The bonds are listed on the Irish stock exchange.
A Central Bank statement said the transaction “represents a strong vote of confidence from the financial markets” in Egypt’s future.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.